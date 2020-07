Amenities

2 BR, 2 BA condo on Ground level in Devon Hills condo. MBR with attached full bath, spacious living room, eat in kitchen. Entire condo including both bed rooms has gleaming laminated floors. Close to DC, VA, Harbor, Base, several major routes, shopping and amenities. Shows well. No pets, smoking. Good rental history must. Please do not call listing agent shown in the ad for showings. Please get a realtor/agent to show the condo.