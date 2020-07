Amenities

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! Homeowner looking for responsible female to share her beautiful home. Lease is for 4th level loft w/ attached bath, wet bar, refrigerator, dshwshr, fireplace and rooftop deck & main level full bath along with access to living room, full kitchen, laundry and bonus room. Short walking distance to NATIONAL HARBOR waterfront shopping & restaurants. Short term lease through May 31st then month to month.