3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1

Updated 2 bed/2 bath lower level condo in Temple Hills! Features include a tiled foyer entrance with coat closet, spacious dining room/living room combo with crown molding and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with tiled flooring, marble countertop, stainless appliances include gas stove, built-in microwave and plenty of cabinet space. A full hall bath with tiled flooring and custom tiled tub leads to 2 large bedrooms with crown molding and ample closet storage, including a master with access to a full bath with custom tiled shower and updated fixtures.

Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



