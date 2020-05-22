All apartments in Oxon Hill
3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1

3348 Huntley Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3348 Huntley Square Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20748
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Updated 2 bed/2 bath lower level condo in Temple Hills! Features include a tiled foyer entrance with coat closet, spacious dining room/living room combo with crown molding and a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with tiled flooring, marble countertop, stainless appliances include gas stove, built-in microwave and plenty of cabinet space. A full hall bath with tiled flooring and custom tiled tub leads to 2 large bedrooms with crown molding and ample closet storage, including a master with access to a full bath with custom tiled shower and updated fixtures.
Tenants have access to the community pool!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 have any available units?
3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 have?
Some of 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 currently offering any rent specials?
3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 pet-friendly?
No, 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 offer parking?
No, 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 does not offer parking.
Does 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 have a pool?
Yes, 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 has a pool.
Does 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 have accessible units?
No, 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3348 Huntley Square Dr Apt B1 does not have units with air conditioning.

