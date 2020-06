Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Newly renovated 2 bedroom and 1 bath condo. Large living room, separate dinning room that open up to the balcony. Renovated kitchen, bathroom, new appliances with eat-in-kitchen and pantry. Washer/Dryer in the unit, lots of storage space. The community has pool, walking distance to shopping center. Minutes to DC, Beltway, near National Harbor and Outlets.