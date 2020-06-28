Rent Calculator
Owings Mills, MD
9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM
9456 Ballard Green Drive
·
No Longer Available
Owings Mills
Location
9456 Ballard Green Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Luxurious End Town Home, with beautiful upgrades. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 1 half and 2 car garage. Pooand club house included in rent. Close to major routes and metro. Agent is owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Owings Mills, MD
.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Owings Mills Rent Report
.
Is 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Owings Mills
.
Does 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9456 BALLARD GREEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
