9349 Owings Choice Ct Available 04/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Owings Mills - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome conveniently located to I795 and Metro Center. Features include an open floorplan with hardwood floors and an updated eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar. A huge deck backs to the woods and offers the perfect setting for entertaining. The upper level boasts a master suite with a walk-in closet and private bath, as well as 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The partially finished lower level offers a club/family room, full bath and storage area with washer/dryer. Additional features include central air and a sprinkler system.
Pets under 40lbs welcome with additional deposit.
Renters Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com.
