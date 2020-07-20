All apartments in Owings Mills
Location

9349 Owings Choice Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

9349 Owings Choice Ct Available 04/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Owings Mills - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome conveniently located to I795 and Metro Center. Features include an open floorplan with hardwood floors and an updated eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar. A huge deck backs to the woods and offers the perfect setting for entertaining. The upper level boasts a master suite with a walk-in closet and private bath, as well as 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The partially finished lower level offers a club/family room, full bath and storage area with washer/dryer. Additional features include central air and a sprinkler system.

Pets under 40lbs welcome with additional deposit.
Renters Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9349 Owings Choice Ct have any available units?
9349 Owings Choice Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9349 Owings Choice Ct have?
Some of 9349 Owings Choice Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9349 Owings Choice Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9349 Owings Choice Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9349 Owings Choice Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9349 Owings Choice Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9349 Owings Choice Ct offer parking?
No, 9349 Owings Choice Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9349 Owings Choice Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9349 Owings Choice Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9349 Owings Choice Ct have a pool?
No, 9349 Owings Choice Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9349 Owings Choice Ct have accessible units?
No, 9349 Owings Choice Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9349 Owings Choice Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9349 Owings Choice Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
