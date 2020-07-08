Amenities
9301 Paragon Way Available 06/01/20 Luxury Garage Townhome for Rent in Owings Mills! - Looking for a rental home in Owings Mills with all of the perfect upgrades? Then look no further! This contemporary 4 level townhome off Paragon Way has so much to offer. You will love the beautiful hardwood flooring that spreads throughout the living and dining room space. The gourmet kitchen has a center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous dark cabinets. It even has a built in wine bar! You won't want to leave the master suite as it is incredibly spacious in size, features a walk-in closet, and has an attached luxury bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower. Don't worry, the other two bedrooms are a fantastic size and there is even a loft area that could be a potential fourth bedroom! And who could forget the attached 2-car garage! Apply today before this end-of group home is rented!
(RLNE3951151)