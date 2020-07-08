All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

9301 Paragon Way

9301 Paragon Way · No Longer Available
Location

9301 Paragon Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9301 Paragon Way Available 06/01/20 Luxury Garage Townhome for Rent in Owings Mills! - Looking for a rental home in Owings Mills with all of the perfect upgrades? Then look no further! This contemporary 4 level townhome off Paragon Way has so much to offer. You will love the beautiful hardwood flooring that spreads throughout the living and dining room space. The gourmet kitchen has a center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous dark cabinets. It even has a built in wine bar! You won't want to leave the master suite as it is incredibly spacious in size, features a walk-in closet, and has an attached luxury bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower. Don't worry, the other two bedrooms are a fantastic size and there is even a loft area that could be a potential fourth bedroom! And who could forget the attached 2-car garage! Apply today before this end-of group home is rented!

(RLNE3951151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 Paragon Way have any available units?
9301 Paragon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9301 Paragon Way have?
Some of 9301 Paragon Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 Paragon Way currently offering any rent specials?
9301 Paragon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 Paragon Way pet-friendly?
No, 9301 Paragon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9301 Paragon Way offer parking?
Yes, 9301 Paragon Way offers parking.
Does 9301 Paragon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 Paragon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 Paragon Way have a pool?
No, 9301 Paragon Way does not have a pool.
Does 9301 Paragon Way have accessible units?
No, 9301 Paragon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 Paragon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 Paragon Way does not have units with dishwashers.

