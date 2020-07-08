Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

9301 Paragon Way Available 06/01/20 Luxury Garage Townhome for Rent in Owings Mills! - Looking for a rental home in Owings Mills with all of the perfect upgrades? Then look no further! This contemporary 4 level townhome off Paragon Way has so much to offer. You will love the beautiful hardwood flooring that spreads throughout the living and dining room space. The gourmet kitchen has a center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous dark cabinets. It even has a built in wine bar! You won't want to leave the master suite as it is incredibly spacious in size, features a walk-in closet, and has an attached luxury bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower. Don't worry, the other two bedrooms are a fantastic size and there is even a loft area that could be a potential fourth bedroom! And who could forget the attached 2-car garage! Apply today before this end-of group home is rented!



(RLNE3951151)