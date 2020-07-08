Amenities

8812 Groffs Mill Drive Available 02/07/20 Gorgeous Penthouse Condo in Gated Community - This gorgeous penthouse condo in Spring Mill is available for rent! The condo is filled with tons of light and has a peaceful view from the private balcony, perfect for relaxing. Enjoy your privacy in this gated community in secured building with an elevator and underground parking. The condo features neutral decor, a gas fireplace and a breakfast bar. The condo even has a large living room with an adjoining sun room. Dining room off kitchen for ease with entertaining. Convenient to New Town amenities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2477203)