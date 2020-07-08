All apartments in Owings Mills
8812 Groffs Mill Drive

8812 Groffs Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8812 Groffs Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
8812 Groffs Mill Drive Available 02/07/20 Gorgeous Penthouse Condo in Gated Community - This gorgeous penthouse condo in Spring Mill is available for rent! The condo is filled with tons of light and has a peaceful view from the private balcony, perfect for relaxing. Enjoy your privacy in this gated community in secured building with an elevator and underground parking. The condo features neutral decor, a gas fireplace and a breakfast bar. The condo even has a large living room with an adjoining sun room. Dining room off kitchen for ease with entertaining. Convenient to New Town amenities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2477203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Groffs Mill Drive have any available units?
8812 Groffs Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8812 Groffs Mill Drive have?
Some of 8812 Groffs Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Groffs Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Groffs Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Groffs Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8812 Groffs Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 8812 Groffs Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Groffs Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 8812 Groffs Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8812 Groffs Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Groffs Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 8812 Groffs Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8812 Groffs Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8812 Groffs Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Groffs Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 Groffs Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

