4890 Shellbark Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

Beautiful Spacious 2 BR/2BA Condo. Rarely available. Owings Mills. Close Everything! - Wonderful 2BR/2BA Penthouse condo with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings in the Living Room, Dining Room and Master Bedroom with private bath. Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Lots of natural light, ceiling fans, arched window and private balcony. In unit washer and dryer. Convenient location. Enjoy pool, walking trails and other amenities. Available now. Sorry, NO VOUCHERS.



No Pets Allowed



