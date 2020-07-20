4530 Rebekka Cir

Amenities

Available 08/25/19 Magnificent 4 bedroom SFH with attached garage close to Northwest Regional Park and only a short drive from shopping, restaurants, and highways! Bright formal living room welcomes you to this open floorplan featuring convenient powder room, wood floors, separate dining area, and bonus family room with wall-to-wall carpet. Spacious kitchen boasts center island workspace, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage! Comfortable upstairs bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub and include wall-to-wall carpet with beautiful natural light. Master Suite has attached full bath with jetted soaking tub, double vanity, and separate shower enclosure for a spa-like feel! Finished basement offers an additional bedroom, full bath with shower, and tons of extra living space. Washer and dryer included!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4995464)