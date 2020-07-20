All apartments in Owings Mills
4530 Rebekka Cir
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

4530 Rebekka Cir

4530 Rebekka Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Rebekka Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 08/25/19 Magnificent 4 bedroom SFH with attached garage close to Northwest Regional Park and only a short drive from shopping, restaurants, and highways! Bright formal living room welcomes you to this open floorplan featuring convenient powder room, wood floors, separate dining area, and bonus family room with wall-to-wall carpet. Spacious kitchen boasts center island workspace, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage! Comfortable upstairs bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub and include wall-to-wall carpet with beautiful natural light. Master Suite has attached full bath with jetted soaking tub, double vanity, and separate shower enclosure for a spa-like feel! Finished basement offers an additional bedroom, full bath with shower, and tons of extra living space. Washer and dryer included!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4995464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Rebekka Cir have any available units?
4530 Rebekka Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 Rebekka Cir have?
Some of 4530 Rebekka Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 Rebekka Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Rebekka Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Rebekka Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 Rebekka Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4530 Rebekka Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4530 Rebekka Cir offers parking.
Does 4530 Rebekka Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4530 Rebekka Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Rebekka Cir have a pool?
No, 4530 Rebekka Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4530 Rebekka Cir have accessible units?
No, 4530 Rebekka Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Rebekka Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 Rebekka Cir has units with dishwashers.
