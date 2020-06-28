4514 Donatello Sq.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

3 Bedroom Town Home- Village of Painters Mill - Charming 3 bedroom and 2 and half bathroom town home located in the Village of Painters Mill Community ready for a mid October move! Don't miss out on this home offering a large deck, finished basement, with full bathroom and basement bedroom. Home comes with a washer and dryer, fridge, built in microwave, dishwasher and electric range. Voucher Holder Welcome!



Call to schedule your showing today! 443-548-0191



*Available 10/15/2019

*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Vouchers Accepted



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5105365)