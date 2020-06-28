All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

4514 Donatello Sq.

4514 Donatello Sq · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Donatello Sq, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Town Home- Village of Painters Mill - Charming 3 bedroom and 2 and half bathroom town home located in the Village of Painters Mill Community ready for a mid October move! Don't miss out on this home offering a large deck, finished basement, with full bathroom and basement bedroom. Home comes with a washer and dryer, fridge, built in microwave, dishwasher and electric range. Voucher Holder Welcome!

Call to schedule your showing today! 443-548-0191

*Available 10/15/2019
*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Vouchers Accepted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5105365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 Donatello Sq. have any available units?
4514 Donatello Sq. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 Donatello Sq. have?
Some of 4514 Donatello Sq.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 Donatello Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Donatello Sq. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Donatello Sq. pet-friendly?
No, 4514 Donatello Sq. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 4514 Donatello Sq. offer parking?
No, 4514 Donatello Sq. does not offer parking.
Does 4514 Donatello Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 Donatello Sq. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Donatello Sq. have a pool?
No, 4514 Donatello Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 4514 Donatello Sq. have accessible units?
No, 4514 Donatello Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Donatello Sq. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 Donatello Sq. has units with dishwashers.
