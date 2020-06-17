All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

3021 Hunting Ridge Drive

3021 Hunting Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Hunting Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Gorgeous Penthouse Condo Completely Updated & Ready To Move In! - Elevator building with secure entrance. This condo has it all with open concept floor plan and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Neutral decor throughout, new carpeting, new flooring, stone counters in kitchen, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry and laundry closet. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, attached full bathroom and large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has attached full bathroom making it a 2nd master bedroom or private guest room. Enjoy the outdoors on private balcony. Plenty of storage with a large walk in storage/closet room off foyer. Enjoy all New Town amenities, walking paths, playgrounds, pools, picnic areas, dog park & tennis courts. Conveniently located to Metro, Wegman's, shopping, schools and major highways.

(RLNE5779368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive have any available units?
3021 Hunting Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Hunting Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Hunting Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

