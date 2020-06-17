3021 Hunting Ridge Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator playground pool tennis court

Gorgeous Penthouse Condo Completely Updated & Ready To Move In! - Elevator building with secure entrance. This condo has it all with open concept floor plan and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Neutral decor throughout, new carpeting, new flooring, stone counters in kitchen, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, pantry and laundry closet. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, attached full bathroom and large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has attached full bathroom making it a 2nd master bedroom or private guest room. Enjoy the outdoors on private balcony. Plenty of storage with a large walk in storage/closet room off foyer. Enjoy all New Town amenities, walking paths, playgrounds, pools, picnic areas, dog park & tennis courts. Conveniently located to Metro, Wegman's, shopping, schools and major highways.



