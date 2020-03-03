3624 Rockberry Road

Amenities

**Price Reduction** Nice Large Townhome in Great Neighborhood in Parkville! - Up for rent we have a freshly painted town-home in a great neighborhood in Parkville, MD! Here are the features that make this place great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 2.5 Bathrooms

3.) Finished basement!

4.) Washer and dryer included

5.) Nice deck out back

6.) Large room sizes

7.) Brand new central air and heat!



This house is large and ready for you and your family! Enjoy a nice community and great location with a well taken care of home. More pictures and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



