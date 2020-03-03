All apartments in Overlea
Overlea, MD
3624 Rockberry Road
3624 Rockberry Road

Location

3624 Rockberry Road, Overlea, MD 21234
Overlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
**Price Reduction** Nice Large Townhome in Great Neighborhood in Parkville! - Up for rent we have a freshly painted town-home in a great neighborhood in Parkville, MD! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 2.5 Bathrooms
3.) Finished basement!
4.) Washer and dryer included
5.) Nice deck out back
6.) Large room sizes
7.) Brand new central air and heat!

This house is large and ready for you and your family! Enjoy a nice community and great location with a well taken care of home. More pictures and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Rockberry Road have any available units?
3624 Rockberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overlea, MD.
Is 3624 Rockberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Rockberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Rockberry Road pet-friendly?
No, 3624 Rockberry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overlea.
Does 3624 Rockberry Road offer parking?
No, 3624 Rockberry Road does not offer parking.
Does 3624 Rockberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 Rockberry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Rockberry Road have a pool?
No, 3624 Rockberry Road does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Rockberry Road have accessible units?
No, 3624 Rockberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Rockberry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Rockberry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 Rockberry Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3624 Rockberry Road has units with air conditioning.
