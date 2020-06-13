168 Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD with balcony

Overlea was originally known as "Lange's Farm" before it was renamed. Overlea literally translates to "over the meadows."

Overlea is a tight-knit community in Baltimore, Maryland with more than 12,000 residents. Overlea was originally a rural farmland until real estate businesses developed in the area after the land was recognized as a promising residential space. It was first named as Lange's Farm before the area was called Overlea. As Overlea continued to thrive and grow, it continued to attract new businesses and residents alike. Who knows; your new apartment could be just waiting to be discovered here in Overlea! See more