Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

168 Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4508 FOREST VIEW AVE
4508 Forest View Avenue, Overlea, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great true 5 bedroom Cape Cod available to rent! Recently renovated, central air, beautiful front porch, off-street parking, and large fenced backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Overlea
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
18 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
$1,019
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
4 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
4000 Glenarm Avenue
4000 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - Property Id: 294039 Nicely updated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom EOG TH. Features a ground level concrete porch entrance leading into the freshly painted unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1455 sqft
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3340 E. Joppa Rd
3340 Joppa Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2-story House in Carney with Deep Back Yard - Property Id: 128762 Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR with ceiling fan, LR with decorative fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
6431 WALTHER AVENUE
6431 Walther Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
949 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom, one and a half baths. Unit is on the third floor. Open living space. Kitchen with table space. Enclosed balcony. Two larger bedrooms with closet space. Plenty of storage space. Freshly painted. Parking lot for the units.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
26 MAPLE HOLLOW CT
26 Maple Hollow Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
RARELY AVAILABLE END OF GROUP TOWN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF FORESTVIEW. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME IS BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT AND HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
5915 Benton Heights Avenue
5915 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore. Re-finished hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features back splash, appliances and plenty cabinet space.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.
Results within 5 miles of Overlea
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Brewer's Hill
3 Units Available
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Canton
11 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
City Guide for Overlea, MD

Overlea was originally known as "Lange's Farm" before it was renamed. Overlea literally translates to "over the meadows."

Overlea is a tight-knit community in Baltimore, Maryland with more than 12,000 residents. Overlea was originally a rural farmland until real estate businesses developed in the area after the land was recognized as a promising residential space. It was first named as Lange's Farm before the area was called Overlea. As Overlea continued to thrive and grow, it continued to attract new businesses and residents alike. Who knows; your new apartment could be just waiting to be discovered here in Overlea! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Overlea, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Overlea renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

