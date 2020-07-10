/
151 Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Comes with washer, dryer, dishwasher, assigned parking, and off street parking.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
5838 WESTWOOD AVENUE
5838 Westwood Avenue, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2000 sqft
Great 4 bd/2.5 ba rental property with lots of space! Open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, granite and new appliances. Hardwood and ceramic on first floor, carpet on upper 2 levels. Master bd has walk in closet and fresh new bath.
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
5703 Whitby Rd
5703 Whitby Road, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1657 sqft
View this recently renovated rowhome located in Baltimore County. Features 4 bedrooms, full baths, gourmet kitchen equipped with major appliances. Has central air, partially fenced yard, washer and dryer and so much more. *Vouchers are accepted.
Results within 1 mile of Overlea
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
24 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
9 Units Available
Frankford
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenham - Bedford
4000 Glenarm Avenue
4000 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - Property Id: 294039 Nicely updated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom EOG TH in the Belmar area. Features a ground level concrete porch entrance leading into the freshly painted unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3 STEWARTON COURT
3 Stewarton Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Welcome! Freshly painted with recent updates including new Vinyl flooring, wall to wall carpeting, and gas range/oven. Newer dishwasher, electric dryer, and hot water heater. Beautiful stone wall in living room and updated oak cabinets in kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
4 Primrose Court - 1
4 Primrose Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse in a great Parkville neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5740 UTRECHT ROAD
5740 Utrecht Road, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1774 sqft
This Holland Hills home is sure to please. The home features 42in kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, finished basement with powder room, spacious bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
26 MAPLE HOLLOW CT
26 Maple Hollow Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
RARELY AVAILABLE END OF GROUP TOWN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF FORESTVIEW. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME IS BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT AND HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8723 STOCKWELL ROAD
8723 Stockwell Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1498 sqft
Fantastic Brick 3 bedroom rancher with 1 1/2 baths located in quiet, serene subdivision of Woodcroft. Home boasts luxury wood flooring throughout with a fully-equipped kitchen and breakfast bar. Three ample bedrooms with new carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Overlea
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
144 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
50 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,598
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,070
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Patterson Park
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,486
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
