166 Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD with gym
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 45
1 of 11
1 of 72
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 31
1 of 4
1 of 15
1 of 81
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 9
Overlea was originally known as "Lange's Farm" before it was renamed. Overlea literally translates to "over the meadows."
Overlea is a tight-knit community in Baltimore, Maryland with more than 12,000 residents. Overlea was originally a rural farmland until real estate businesses developed in the area after the land was recognized as a promising residential space. It was first named as Lange's Farm before the area was called Overlea. As Overlea continued to thrive and grow, it continued to attract new businesses and residents alike. Who knows; your new apartment could be just waiting to be discovered here in Overlea! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Overlea renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.