132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 72
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 13
Overlea was originally known as "Lange's Farm" before it was renamed. Overlea literally translates to "over the meadows."
Overlea is a tight-knit community in Baltimore, Maryland with more than 12,000 residents. Overlea was originally a rural farmland until real estate businesses developed in the area after the land was recognized as a promising residential space. It was first named as Lange's Farm before the area was called Overlea. As Overlea continued to thrive and grow, it continued to attract new businesses and residents alike. Who knows; your new apartment could be just waiting to be discovered here in Overlea! See more
Finding an apartment in Overlea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.