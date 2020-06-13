Apartment List
132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD

Finding an apartment in Overlea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.

Overlea
1 Unit Available
4508 FOREST VIEW AVE
4508 Forest View Avenue, Overlea, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great true 5 bedroom Cape Cod available to rent! Recently renovated, central air, beautiful front porch, off-street parking, and large fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Overlea
17 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
$1,019
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
4 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
$
4 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Glenham - Bedford
4 Units Available
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!

North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
3539 E Northern Pkwy
3539 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
3 Bedrooms
$1,663

1 Unit Available
2913 Manns Avenue
2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1112 sqft
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect

Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1455 sqft
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.

Cedmont
1 Unit Available
5946 Kavon Ave
5946 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
5946 Kavon Ave Available 07/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont boasts hardwood flooring and tons of natural light! Generous upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
5915 Benton Heights Avenue
5915 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore. Re-finished hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features back splash, appliances and plenty cabinet space.

North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
6417 RIDGEVIEW AVENUE
6417 Ridgeview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Check out this 2 level 1200 square feet updated apartment , refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, huge eat in kitchen,laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, updated bathroom, new windows thru-out, nice yard back yard for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Overlea
$
Ruxton
157 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1271 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
$
6 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
39 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,061
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
7 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
6 Units Available
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$962
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
20 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
29 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
City Guide for Overlea, MD

Overlea was originally known as "Lange's Farm" before it was renamed. Overlea literally translates to "over the meadows."

Overlea is a tight-knit community in Baltimore, Maryland with more than 12,000 residents. Overlea was originally a rural farmland until real estate businesses developed in the area after the land was recognized as a promising residential space. It was first named as Lange's Farm before the area was called Overlea. As Overlea continued to thrive and grow, it continued to attract new businesses and residents alike.

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Overlea, MD

Finding an apartment in Overlea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

