pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
131 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
5703 Whitby Rd
5703 Whitby Road, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1657 sqft
View this recently renovated rowhome located in Baltimore County. Features 4 bedrooms, full baths, gourmet kitchen equipped with major appliances. Has central air, partially fenced yard, washer and dryer and so much more. *Vouchers are accepted.
Results within 1 mile of Overlea
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
23 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
5 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
9 Units Available
Frankford
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Last updated September 30 at 07:30pm
4 Units Available
Glenham - Bedford
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
4 Primrose Court - 1
4 Primrose Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse in a great Parkville neighborhood.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Glenham - Bedford
5915 Benton Heights Avenue
5915 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore. Re-finished hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features back splash, appliances and plenty cabinet space.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
North Harford Road
6417 RIDGEVIEW AVENUE
6417 Ridgeview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Check out this 2 level 1200 square feet updated apartment , refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, huge eat in kitchen,laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, updated bathroom, new windows thru-out, nice yard back yard for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Overlea
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
12 Units Available
Canton
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
4 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
21 Units Available
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
12 Units Available
Lake Walker
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,094
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
950 sqft
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
