148 Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Overlea renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

Overlea
1 Unit Available
4404 1ST STREET
4404 1st Street, Overlea, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer.
Results within 1 mile of Overlea
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1455 sqft
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.

Cedmont
1 Unit Available
5946 Kavon Ave
5946 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
5946 Kavon Ave Available 07/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont boasts hardwood flooring and tons of natural light! Generous upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

1 Unit Available
2913 Manns Avenue
2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1112 sqft
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect

Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
5915 Benton Heights Avenue
5915 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore. Re-finished hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features back splash, appliances and plenty cabinet space.

North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
6417 RIDGEVIEW AVENUE
6417 Ridgeview Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Check out this 2 level 1200 square feet updated apartment , refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, huge eat in kitchen,laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, updated bathroom, new windows thru-out, nice yard back yard for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.
Results within 5 miles of Overlea
240 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1702 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Canton
10 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
38 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Patterson Park
35 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,442
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
New Northwood
6 Units Available
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
115 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
24 Units Available
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$775
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
693 sqft
Maplewood Apartments is located in Baltimore City. We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
City Guide for Overlea, MD

Overlea was originally known as "Lange's Farm" before it was renamed. Overlea literally translates to "over the meadows."

Overlea is a tight-knit community in Baltimore, Maryland with more than 12,000 residents. Overlea was originally a rural farmland until real estate businesses developed in the area after the land was recognized as a promising residential space. It was first named as Lange's Farm before the area was called Overlea. As Overlea continued to thrive and grow, it continued to attract new businesses and residents alike. Who knows; your new apartment could be just waiting to be discovered here in Overlea! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Overlea, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Overlea renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

