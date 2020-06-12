/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4508 FOREST VIEW AVE
4508 Forest View Avenue, Overlea, MD
Great true 5 bedroom Cape Cod available to rent! Recently renovated, central air, beautiful front porch, off-street parking, and large fenced backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4404 1ST STREET
4404 1st Street, Overlea, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4518 Raspe Avenue
4518 Raspe Avenue, Overlea, MD
***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!*** ****443-447-5238**** Amazing single family home! First level if very spacious with a large living room and dining area! Kitchen is beautiful and plently of space for those who like to cook.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
5838 WESTWOOD AVENUE
5838 Westwood Avenue, Overlea, MD
Great 4 bd/2.5 ba rental property with lots of space! Open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, granite and new appliances. Hardwood and ceramic on first floor, carpet on upper 2 levels. Master bd has walk in closet and fresh new bath.
Results within 1 mile of Overlea
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Frankford
11 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
4000 Glenarm Avenue
4000 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - Property Id: 294039 Nicely updated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom EOG TH. Features a ground level concrete porch entrance leading into the freshly painted unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3340 E. Joppa Rd
3340 Joppa Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2-story House in Carney with Deep Back Yard - Property Id: 128762 Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR with ceiling fan, LR with decorative fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
3539 E Northern Pkwy
3539 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
- (RLNE5667155)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 MAPLE HOLLOW CT
26 Maple Hollow Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
RARELY AVAILABLE END OF GROUP TOWN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF FORESTVIEW. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME IS BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT AND HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
3734 Springwood Avenue
3734 Springwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
***TEXT RON FOR TOURS!*** ***443-447-5238*** Lovley 3 bedroom! Fresh paint throughout! Very spacious living room on the first leve ase well as the beautiful kitchen!Kitchen is updated and modern with great appliances! All bedrooms are spacious with
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
5915 Benton Heights Avenue
5915 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Northeast Baltimore. Re-finished hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features back splash, appliances and plenty cabinet space.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.
Results within 5 miles of Overlea
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,062
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
117 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
