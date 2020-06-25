4822 BROOM DRIVE

Amenities
COMING SOON! Amazing Home - Sleepy neighborhood - Large Rooms 4/3.5 - Gorgeous 3 level SF home in Olney - 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Large Separate dining room with custom paint & gorgeous chandelier. Family Room and eat in sunroom off Kitchen, Large Rooms Throughout!! Bedroom level laundry. Large en suite master w/gorgeous custom walk-in closet. Fully Finished lower level Rec Room w/ hardwood floors, wet bar, Spectacular Theatre featuring 200 inch screen and surround sound, theatre chairs, subwoofer and speakers all convey with the rental property! Front loading 2 car garage, ready for you....near ICC, DC NIH, and more. Pools in community w/membership available. Pets accepted case by case w/owner approval.