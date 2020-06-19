All apartments in Olney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44

3835 Doc Berlin Dr
Location

3835 Doc Berlin Dr, Olney, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Condo - Partially Furnished - This 1040 square foot, partially furnished, corner unit delivers outstanding natural light. This unit features wood floors throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

The kitchen features contemporary cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, that opens to a spacious living room with a sliding glass door that leads out to the balcony.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its private full bathroom. The second bedroom is also a nice size and has a full bathroom in the hallway with tub.

If all that wasn't enough this location is incredibly commuter friendly with easy access to the ICC, Georgia Ave, Norbeck Rd, and only a short ride to the Glenmont Metro.

Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
* 1-month security deposit required
*Minimum 1-year lease
*Pets are not accepted for this property
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)
*$100 move in fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4537465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 have any available units?
3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 have?
Some of 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 is pet friendly.
Does 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 offer parking?
Yes, 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 offers parking.
Does 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 have a pool?
No, 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 does not have a pool.
Does 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 have accessible units?
No, 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44 does not have units with air conditioning.
