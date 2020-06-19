3835 Doc Berlin Dr Unit 44

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

2 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Condo - Partially Furnished - This 1040 square foot, partially furnished, corner unit delivers outstanding natural light. This unit features wood floors throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.



The kitchen features contemporary cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, that opens to a spacious living room with a sliding glass door that leads out to the balcony.



The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its private full bathroom. The second bedroom is also a nice size and has a full bathroom in the hallway with tub.



If all that wasn't enough this location is incredibly commuter friendly with easy access to the ICC, Georgia Ave, Norbeck Rd, and only a short ride to the Glenmont Metro.



Lease Terms:

*50 application fee required

* 1-month security deposit required

*Minimum 1-year lease

*Pets are not accepted for this property

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)

*$100 move in fee



(RLNE4537465)