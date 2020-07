Amenities

garage gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking garage

Relatively new home with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Has a very open feeling on the first level comprising a large family room, kitchen, dining area, morning room and a large office. Upstairs has a large landing area perfect for family gatherings. Walkout lower level has a rec room, a gym room and a bedroom and full bath. 2 car garage. The Glenmont Metro Station is 4.3 miles away.