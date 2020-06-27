18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

MUST SEE! Fully renovated unique contemporary design with beautiful in ground swimming pool, conveniently located close to shops, commuter routes and major highway. Spacious home with lots of natural light, large windows throughout, skylight in the master bedroom, multiple windows in the family room. 4 bedrooms with large closets, 3 full bathrooms. Carport parking for 2 cars. New paint throughout, new HVAC, water heater only a couple of years old, new carpet in all bedrooms and family room, renovated custom kitchen, top of the line appliances with new SS refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops, new bathrooms, huge bedrooms with 2 masters, large tool shed in back yard, and plenty of storage space, and much more! This newly updated home is a MUST SEE!