Olney, MD
18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE

18309 Dutchess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18309 Dutchess Drive, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
MUST SEE! Fully renovated unique contemporary design with beautiful in ground swimming pool, conveniently located close to shops, commuter routes and major highway. Spacious home with lots of natural light, large windows throughout, skylight in the master bedroom, multiple windows in the family room. 4 bedrooms with large closets, 3 full bathrooms. Carport parking for 2 cars. New paint throughout, new HVAC, water heater only a couple of years old, new carpet in all bedrooms and family room, renovated custom kitchen, top of the line appliances with new SS refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops, new bathrooms, huge bedrooms with 2 masters, large tool shed in back yard, and plenty of storage space, and much more! This newly updated home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE have any available units?
18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE have?
Some of 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18309 DUTCHESS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
