Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

What a spectacularly renovated condominium. This home has been lovingly maintained and is being offered for rent for the very first time! The home boasts 2 levels, hardwood flooring throughout, front load washer and dryer in the unit on the bedroom level, outdoor patio space with a view of the beautiful lake, custom paint, renovated kitchen & bathrooms, ample parking with 1 dedicated spot! Great Location