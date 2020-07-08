All apartments in Olney
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:53 AM

17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE

17975 Dumfries Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17975 Dumfries Circle, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

Olney schools. You will never know this is a TH when you walk inside. Super spacious rooms on main level make it seem like a single family home. Home was recently remodeled with tile in entry and kitchen, granite in kitchen, hardwood on rest of the main level. Large deck off of the main level overlooking the trees and lake. Spacious basement with FP and walk-out to another deck leading to the lake and trail around the lake. Laundry is on the top (bedroom) level. Enjoy the community pool with pool passes and short drive to all the shopping and restaurants that Olney has to offer. Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE have any available units?
17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE have?
Some of 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

