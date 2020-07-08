17975 DUMFRIES CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Olney schools. You will never know this is a TH when you walk inside. Super spacious rooms on main level make it seem like a single family home. Home was recently remodeled with tile in entry and kitchen, granite in kitchen, hardwood on rest of the main level. Large deck off of the main level overlooking the trees and lake. Spacious basement with FP and walk-out to another deck leading to the lake and trail around the lake. Laundry is on the top (bedroom) level. Enjoy the community pool with pool passes and short drive to all the shopping and restaurants that Olney has to offer. Pets are welcomed on a case by case basis.