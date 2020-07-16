17137 MOSS SIDE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Welcome to 17137 Moss Side Ln #13! This is an updated townhome in the sought-after Cherrywood community backing to a scenic tree line! 17137 Moss Side has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathroom spread over 1800 sq ft of living space. This home features an updated kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. The roof and windows were updated in 2017. The basement space is perfect for a recreation or exercise room and the backyard is fence-enclosed and contains a Trex panel deck. Due to COVID-19, the Owner has requested that all agents and clients conduct their showings with mask and gloves. Application link: https://apply.link/2CEsRaf