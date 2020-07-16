All apartments in Olney
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

17137 MOSS SIDE LANE

17137 Moss Side Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17137 Moss Side Lane, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Welcome to 17137 Moss Side Ln #13! This is an updated townhome in the sought-after Cherrywood community backing to a scenic tree line! 17137 Moss Side has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathroom spread over 1800 sq ft of living space. This home features an updated kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. The roof and windows were updated in 2017. The basement space is perfect for a recreation or exercise room and the backyard is fence-enclosed and contains a Trex panel deck. Due to COVID-19, the Owner has requested that all agents and clients conduct their showings with mask and gloves. Application link: https://apply.link/2CEsRaf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE have any available units?
17137 MOSS SIDE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE have?
Some of 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17137 MOSS SIDE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE offer parking?
No, 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE have a pool?
No, 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17137 MOSS SIDE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
