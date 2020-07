Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly hot tub package receiving

Welcome home to The Point at Seven Oaks where you will find the winning combination of comfort, convenience, and value for a very affordable price. The stylish and distinctive apartments with spacious floor plans offer all the features that you want and deserve. The attention to detail and attentiveness to the needs of residents sets our skilled and professional management team above the rest. Your expectations will be met and exceeded with a superior level of customer service.