Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home convenient to Ft Meade or Annapolis/Baltimore/DC commute. Wood burning fireplace in family room. All appliances. Owner will consider one dog (case by case). No Smokers. Completed applications required for all occupants 18 and over. Copy of Driver's license. Vet records for any pet approval requested. No aggressive breeds.