8704 GREEN CLOVER COURT

Amenities
Updated Back to back townhome rental in Piney Orchard. 3 levels. No basement. Freshly updated kitchen with new SS appliances and granite counters. New carpets in bedrooms. Kitchen, living room & dining room on main level w/hardwood floors. 2nd level 2 bdrms, laundry rm & full bath. 3rd level Master bdrm w/huge walk in closet & an attached master bath with soaking tub! 2 assigned parking spots in front of home. Close to MARC train, NSA, Ft. Meade and BWI airport. No pets. Available immediately.