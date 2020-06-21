8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry. 3rd floor master suite with luxury bath & gas FP! PARTIAL FENCED SIDE YARD. Cats & Dogs 20 lbs or less - OK. Short term at higher rent.~~Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.-->>Instructions in documents.