Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE

8626 Sycamore Glen Lane · (410) 451-9655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8626 Sycamore Glen Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry. 3rd floor master suite with luxury bath & gas FP! PARTIAL FENCED SIDE YARD. Cats & Dogs 20 lbs or less - OK. Short term at higher rent.~~Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.-->>Instructions in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE have any available units?
8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE have?
Some of 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE offer parking?
No, 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE has a pool.
Does 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE has units with air conditioning.
