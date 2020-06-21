8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE

Amenities
Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry. 3rd floor master suite with luxury bath & gas FP! PARTIAL FENCED SIDE YARD. Cats & Dogs 20 lbs or less - OK. Short term at higher rent.~~Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.-->>Instructions in documents.