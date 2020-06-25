8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Stunning open floor concept condo in Piney Orchard! 3rd&4th floors of one unit! Massive main level! Upgrades throughout the house! Condo fees are included in the price! Huge Master suite withbuilt in closet! Amenities! Short distance to Ft Meade, NSA, Annapolis, Baltimore! Close to many shops including Waugh Chapel Shopping Center. Low maintenance! Available for October 1 move-in (possibly earlier). Application can be filled out online on www.longandfoster.com. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card.