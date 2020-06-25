All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:12 AM

8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD

8018 Orchard Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8018 Orchard Grove Road, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning open floor concept condo in Piney Orchard! 3rd&4th floors of one unit! Massive main level! Upgrades throughout the house! Condo fees are included in the price! Huge Master suite withbuilt in closet! Amenities! Short distance to Ft Meade, NSA, Annapolis, Baltimore! Close to many shops including Waugh Chapel Shopping Center. Low maintenance! Available for October 1 move-in (possibly earlier). Application can be filled out online on www.longandfoster.com. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD have any available units?
8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD pet-friendly?
No, 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD offer parking?
Yes, 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD offers parking.
Does 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD have a pool?
No, 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD does not have a pool.
Does 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD have accessible units?
No, 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8018 ORCHARD GROVE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College