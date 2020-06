Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Photos coming soon! Garage Townhome in Coveted Piney Orchard Community. Enjoy all the amenities this fabulous community has to offer. Hardwood floors on main level. Wet bar in basement. Fully fenced in yard, and just steps away from one of the community park/playgrounds. Close to shops, MARC station and all major highways to Ft. Meade, Naval Academy, NSA, and DC!