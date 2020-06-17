All apartments in Odenton
Odenton, MD
704 CHAPELGATE DR #704
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

704 CHAPELGATE DR #704

704 Chapelgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Chapelgate Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Very clean and spacious four (4) bedroom house. 1.5 Baths. Living Room, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen (appliances one year old). Large laundry/storage area. Flooring only one year old. Fenced yard with nice storage shed and patio. Convenient location, three miles to MARC train station, Village of Waugh Chapel shopping areas. Walking distance to elementary school and Recreation complex. No Smoking. One year lease. $1800 Security Deposit. Pet deposit $350, no cats. Apply online at LongandFoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 have any available units?
704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 have?
Some of 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 currently offering any rent specials?
704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 is pet friendly.
Does 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 offer parking?
Yes, 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 offers parking.
Does 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 have a pool?
No, 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 does not have a pool.
Does 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 have accessible units?
No, 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 does not have accessible units.
Does 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 CHAPELGATE DR #704 does not have units with air conditioning.
