704 CHAPELGATE DR #704

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Very clean and spacious four (4) bedroom house. 1.5 Baths. Living Room, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen (appliances one year old). Large laundry/storage area. Flooring only one year old. Fenced yard with nice storage shed and patio. Convenient location, three miles to MARC train station, Village of Waugh Chapel shopping areas. Walking distance to elementary school and Recreation complex. No Smoking. One year lease. $1800 Security Deposit. Pet deposit $350, no cats. Apply online at LongandFoster.com