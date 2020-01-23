All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 638 Realm Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
638 Realm Court
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

638 Realm Court

638 Realm Court West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

638 Realm Court West, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Level - Odenton Townhouse 2BR/2.5BA. Refreshed & Updated Kitchen. - 2BR/2.5BA Updated and Refreshed Odenton Townhouse. Main level has eat-in Kitchen with refreshed cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large open living room with deck. Upper Level has 2BR/1BA, both bedrooms are large and share a common bathroom. Lower level has laundry room, 1 full bathroom and bonus room. Property is located near commuter routes to Ft. Meade/NSA/BWI Airport.

Pets will only be considered case-by-case and will require a additional $25.00 per month pet fee.

For more information or to request a showing, please contact:
Ben Mueller
Innovative Properties
410-268-8400
bmueller@innovprop.com

(RLNE4717021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Realm Court have any available units?
638 Realm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 638 Realm Court have?
Some of 638 Realm Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Realm Court currently offering any rent specials?
638 Realm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Realm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Realm Court is pet friendly.
Does 638 Realm Court offer parking?
No, 638 Realm Court does not offer parking.
Does 638 Realm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Realm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Realm Court have a pool?
No, 638 Realm Court does not have a pool.
Does 638 Realm Court have accessible units?
No, 638 Realm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Realm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Realm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Realm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Realm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College