638 Realm Court

Amenities

Spacious 3 Level - Odenton Townhouse 2BR/2.5BA. Refreshed & Updated Kitchen. - 2BR/2.5BA Updated and Refreshed Odenton Townhouse. Main level has eat-in Kitchen with refreshed cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large open living room with deck. Upper Level has 2BR/1BA, both bedrooms are large and share a common bathroom. Lower level has laundry room, 1 full bathroom and bonus room. Property is located near commuter routes to Ft. Meade/NSA/BWI Airport.



Pets will only be considered case-by-case and will require a additional $25.00 per month pet fee.



For more information or to request a showing, please contact:

Ben Mueller

Innovative Properties

410-268-8400

bmueller@innovprop.com



