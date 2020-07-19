629 REALM COURT W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

For rent is this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with finished basement and separate laundry room which backs to the woods for privacy. Master bedroom has attached bath and large, mirrored closet. Quiet neighborhood in a great school district. Just 20 - 30 minutes from Baltimore, Washington or Annapolis. Less than a mile to the MARC station and only minutes to Fort Meade. Just minutes to all the shops and activities at Waugh Chapel Towne Center and across the street to the BW&A walking/riding trail. This is Piney Orchard living without the Piney Orchard price.* Preference to those willing to sign an 18 to 24 month lease.* MUST PASS credit, criminal background, income and eviction check. NO-EXCEPTIONS!* $40 non-refundable screening fee paid directly to screening company.