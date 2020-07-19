All apartments in Odenton
Odenton, MD
629 REALM COURT W
Last updated March 19 2019

629 REALM COURT W

629 Realm Court West · No Longer Available
Location

629 Realm Court West, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
For rent is this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with finished basement and separate laundry room which backs to the woods for privacy. Master bedroom has attached bath and large, mirrored closet. Quiet neighborhood in a great school district. Just 20 - 30 minutes from Baltimore, Washington or Annapolis. Less than a mile to the MARC station and only minutes to Fort Meade. Just minutes to all the shops and activities at Waugh Chapel Towne Center and across the street to the BW&A walking/riding trail. This is Piney Orchard living without the Piney Orchard price.* Preference to those willing to sign an 18 to 24 month lease.* MUST PASS credit, criminal background, income and eviction check. NO-EXCEPTIONS!* $40 non-refundable screening fee paid directly to screening company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 REALM COURT W have any available units?
629 REALM COURT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 629 REALM COURT W have?
Some of 629 REALM COURT W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 REALM COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
629 REALM COURT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 REALM COURT W pet-friendly?
No, 629 REALM COURT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 629 REALM COURT W offer parking?
No, 629 REALM COURT W does not offer parking.
Does 629 REALM COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 REALM COURT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 REALM COURT W have a pool?
No, 629 REALM COURT W does not have a pool.
Does 629 REALM COURT W have accessible units?
No, 629 REALM COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 629 REALM COURT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 REALM COURT W has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 REALM COURT W have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 REALM COURT W does not have units with air conditioning.
