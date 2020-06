Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91a35530f7 ---- Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor with wood burning fireplace in the Lions Gate Condo in Odenton. Large master suite with private balcony, second bedroom with full bathroom, spacious open plan living and dining area with an additional den/sunroom.



Pet Information Cat : Yes Small Dog : Yes Other pet allowed : Yes Large dog : No