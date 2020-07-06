Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2803 Settlers View Dr Available 11/07/19 Stunning Piney Orchard Townhome! - Fantastic end unit townhome located in Piney Orchard. The home features an open concept main level which includes a living room, open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, dining area and family room with a gas fireplace. The upper level includes a great master w/walk-in closet and sunny master bath,as well as,2 additional spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The fully finished basement includes a half bath and laundry area with a utility sink. The fenced back yard includes a deck and gardens. Community amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness trails and playgrounds. Conveniently located to Ft. Meade, BWI and Marc (Balt/DC). Military or DOD $100 off first months rent.

Credit scores of 650+ for all adults.



(RLNE5286023)