Odenton, MD
2803 Settlers View Dr
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2803 Settlers View Dr

2803 Settlers View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Settlers View Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2803 Settlers View Dr Available 11/07/19 Stunning Piney Orchard Townhome! - Fantastic end unit townhome located in Piney Orchard. The home features an open concept main level which includes a living room, open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, dining area and family room with a gas fireplace. The upper level includes a great master w/walk-in closet and sunny master bath,as well as,2 additional spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The fully finished basement includes a half bath and laundry area with a utility sink. The fenced back yard includes a deck and gardens. Community amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness trails and playgrounds. Conveniently located to Ft. Meade, BWI and Marc (Balt/DC). Military or DOD $100 off first months rent.
Credit scores of 650+ for all adults.

(RLNE5286023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Settlers View Dr have any available units?
2803 Settlers View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2803 Settlers View Dr have?
Some of 2803 Settlers View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Settlers View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Settlers View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Settlers View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Settlers View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Settlers View Dr offer parking?
No, 2803 Settlers View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2803 Settlers View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Settlers View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Settlers View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2803 Settlers View Dr has a pool.
Does 2803 Settlers View Dr have accessible units?
No, 2803 Settlers View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Settlers View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Settlers View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Settlers View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 Settlers View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

