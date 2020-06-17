2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely well kept and updated garage townhouse in the heart of Piney Orchard. The main level offers a cozy family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard. The second level features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a kitchen island and eat-in area. There is also a separate dining room area. Sliding doors lead to a large deck. The living room is spacious. The 3rd level has a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bathroom and large walk-in closet. The home is minutes away from schools, Piney Orchard shopping center and Waugh Chapel town center.