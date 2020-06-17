All apartments in Odenton
2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM

2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE

2666 Streamview Drive · (410) 268-3040
Location

2666 Streamview Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2510 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely well kept and updated garage townhouse in the heart of Piney Orchard. The main level offers a cozy family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard. The second level features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a kitchen island and eat-in area. There is also a separate dining room area. Sliding doors lead to a large deck. The living room is spacious. The 3rd level has a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, master bathroom and large walk-in closet. The home is minutes away from schools, Piney Orchard shopping center and Waugh Chapel town center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
