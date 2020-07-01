2637 CEDAR ELM DR

Amenities
Just Listed! This beautiful end unit townhome in Piney Orchard offers everything you need! Property is bright, spacious and well maintained, with easy access to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, Annapolis and surrounding areas. Renovated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, table space and a breakfast bar; Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, attached bath with double sink vanity and large walk-in closet; Finished lower level offers cozy gas fireplace, built-ins, laundry and storage galore! Credit required 620+ Applications online at LongandFoster.com. Make your appointment today. Welcome home!