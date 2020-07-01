All apartments in Odenton
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

2637 CEDAR ELM DR

2637 Cedar Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

2637 Cedar Elm Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Just Listed! This beautiful end unit townhome in Piney Orchard offers everything you need! Property is bright, spacious and well maintained, with easy access to Ft. Meade, BWI, Baltimore, Annapolis and surrounding areas. Renovated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, table space and a breakfast bar; Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, attached bath with double sink vanity and large walk-in closet; Finished lower level offers cozy gas fireplace, built-ins, laundry and storage galore! Credit required 620+ Applications online at LongandFoster.com. Make your appointment today. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 CEDAR ELM DR have any available units?
2637 CEDAR ELM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2637 CEDAR ELM DR have?
Some of 2637 CEDAR ELM DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 CEDAR ELM DR currently offering any rent specials?
2637 CEDAR ELM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 CEDAR ELM DR pet-friendly?
No, 2637 CEDAR ELM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2637 CEDAR ELM DR offer parking?
Yes, 2637 CEDAR ELM DR offers parking.
Does 2637 CEDAR ELM DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 CEDAR ELM DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 CEDAR ELM DR have a pool?
No, 2637 CEDAR ELM DR does not have a pool.
Does 2637 CEDAR ELM DR have accessible units?
No, 2637 CEDAR ELM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 CEDAR ELM DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 CEDAR ELM DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2637 CEDAR ELM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2637 CEDAR ELM DR does not have units with air conditioning.

