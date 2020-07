Amenities

4 Bedrooms with 3 Full Bathrooms and 1 Half Bathroom in Odenton. Kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are spacious. Master bath has soaking tub. Back deck with walk out to back yard. Large basement area with 4th bedroom and bathroom. Community has pool, clubhouse, fitness center. Pets allowed on case by case basis with deposit. Water filtration system. Call Mary for showings at 410-984-2554. Available NOW