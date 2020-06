Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Sought after Piney Orchard area! Wonderful layout! Dogs accepted on case by case basis. Meticulously maintained! 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with dining area that includes fireplace. Spacious living room. High ceilings and wood flooring. Recreation/Family room on lower level with garage and front door entrance. This home will be available for move-in the week of July 13th. Minutes from Ft Meade. Close to NSA, BWI, 175, 32 and the Marc Train. Dogs accepted on case by case basis. Please no smoking. All applicants must have 700+ credit score. Military discount! Please email: Johnna for more information.