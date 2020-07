Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Lovely, freshly painted ground level condo with a perfect floorplan for room mates. Open bright living spaces with a tucked away feel looking out among the trees. Features include a gas fireplace, walk in closet, W/D in unit, upgraded appliances and granite counters. Located just steps to the community center with pool and easy access to lots of walking trails.