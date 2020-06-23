2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303

Amenities

Top level living at its best with smart home integration. This beautifully updated third floor condo features an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a gas fire place. This home provides modern design and technology including smart lights, smart thermostat, and a GE Cafe Fridge with a built-in Keurig. This 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom condo is close to many community amenities including walking trails, pools, and community center. Don't miss your chance to make this home! Applications submitted www.longandfoster.com.