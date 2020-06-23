All apartments in Odenton
2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303

2441 Blue Spring Court · No Longer Available
Location

2441 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Top level living at its best with smart home integration. This beautifully updated third floor condo features an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a gas fire place. This home provides modern design and technology including smart lights, smart thermostat, and a GE Cafe Fridge with a built-in Keurig. This 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom condo is close to many community amenities including walking trails, pools, and community center. Don't miss your chance to make this home! Applications submitted www.longandfoster.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 have any available units?
2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 have?
Some of 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 currently offering any rent specials?
2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 pet-friendly?
No, 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 offer parking?
No, 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 does not offer parking.
Does 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 have a pool?
Yes, 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 has a pool.
Does 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 have accessible units?
No, 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 BLUE SPRING CT #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
