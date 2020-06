Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This is the one you've been waiting for. Light filled, spacious open floor plan features wood flrs,SS appl. oversized W/D, tastefully updated bathrooms & Kit. custom walk in closet in Master Suite,deck overlooks trees for added privacy.Enjoy the prime location that is just around the corner from the Community Center & Pool and a short walk to Piney Orchard Elem. Fresh, beautiful and fantastic!