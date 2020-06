Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Amazing fully furnished condo in Piney Orchard. The condo offers generous room size and is spotless, and spacious. Perfect location, close to all major routes, the MARC train, and just minutes away from Fort Meade's main entrance. Shows like a model and has spectacular decor which makes this one move in ready!