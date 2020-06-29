All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 238 Burns Crossing Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
238 Burns Crossing Rd
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

238 Burns Crossing Rd

238 Burns Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

238 Burns Crossing Road, Odenton, MD 21144
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom mobile home in Severn!
Only 2 miles to the Odenton shopping center. Located in a quiet urban neighborhood on a private lot NOT in a trailer park.

Property highlights

- Newly renovated and well maintained
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with upgraded appliances
- 1 large master bedroom and 2 smaller bedrooms
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Central air conditioning
- Tool shed provided for additional storage
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front or rear decks or in the large yard
- Driveway for 3 cars with 1 vehicle car port
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water, sewage and gas are included in the monthly rent
- Tenant is responsible for electric and heat
- 3 people maximum occupancy
- No pets!

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Burns Crossing Rd have any available units?
238 Burns Crossing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 238 Burns Crossing Rd have?
Some of 238 Burns Crossing Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Burns Crossing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
238 Burns Crossing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Burns Crossing Rd pet-friendly?
No, 238 Burns Crossing Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 238 Burns Crossing Rd offer parking?
Yes, 238 Burns Crossing Rd offers parking.
Does 238 Burns Crossing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Burns Crossing Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Burns Crossing Rd have a pool?
No, 238 Burns Crossing Rd does not have a pool.
Does 238 Burns Crossing Rd have accessible units?
No, 238 Burns Crossing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Burns Crossing Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Burns Crossing Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Burns Crossing Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 Burns Crossing Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College