238 Burns Crossing Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom mobile home in Severn!

Only 2 miles to the Odenton shopping center. Located in a quiet urban neighborhood on a private lot NOT in a trailer park.



Property highlights



- Newly renovated and well maintained

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with upgraded appliances

- 1 large master bedroom and 2 smaller bedrooms

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Central air conditioning

- Tool shed provided for additional storage

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front or rear decks or in the large yard

- Driveway for 3 cars with 1 vehicle car port

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water, sewage and gas are included in the monthly rent

- Tenant is responsible for electric and heat

- 3 people maximum occupancy

- No pets!



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



