Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

A RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE. 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO AND HALF BATHROOMS. NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR IN MAIN FLOOR AND SECOND FLOOR. UPGRADED GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOP. BRICK FRONT. DECK BACK TO WOOD. READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY. COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL AND FITNESS ROOM. ACROSS THE STREET FROM FT. MEAD BASE. LOCATED IN THE MIDDLE OF WASHINGTON, DC, BALTIMORE AND ANNAPOLIS.