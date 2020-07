Amenities

Professionally painted interior in this very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with brand new laminate flooring in entrance, powder room, kitchen and upper bathrooms. Upper level offers huge master bedroom suite with walk in closet and super bath with separate shower, soaking tub and dual vanity! Includes all appliances. Community center, shopping and more. Great location to NSA, Ft Meade, Marc train, Baltimore and Washington DC. Must See.