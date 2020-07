Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Here is the opportunity to move to a much sought after 4 BRM and 2Full and 2Half Bath townhome in Odenton right across from FT Meade. This home has it all, hardwood floors, brand new laminate flooring, carpet in the full basement with wood burning fireplace. The sliding door from the basement leads out to a patio and privately fenced backyard, Too many goodies this is a must see for sure!!